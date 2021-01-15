Phnom Penh: A man driving a Camry hit a central divider, causing severe damage, but fortunately no one was injured.

The accident happened at 11:20 pm on January 14, 2021 along Monireth Street in Phsar Doeum Kor Sangkat, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, the Camry with license plate Phnom Penh 2Y-4597, driven by an unidentified man, was seen traveling from north to south. At the scene, the car suddenly swerved and smashed into the concrete road divider.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to lift the car and save it, waiting for a legal settlement later. * Report does not mention whether the driver fled the scene, but makes no reference to his identity. NKD