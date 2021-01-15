Kampong Speu: According to the Provincial Police Commissioner of Kampong Speu, in Dambok Rong commune, Phnom Sruoch district, an angry buffalo ran away from Damnak Trach village at 6:30 on January 15, 2021.

According to the owner of the buffalo, Pho Leang, a 35-year-old man living in Damnak Trach village, Dambok Rong commune, Phnom Sruoch district, Kampong Speu province, on January 10, 2021, he bought a male buffalo from Koh Kong province to raise, but after 4 days, the beast turned fierce chasing villagers and attacking him when he went to feed it.

The buffalo plunged into the forest behind the village and the owner requested the authorities to intervene immediately, to help catch and kill because of the serious to the safety of citizens living in the area.