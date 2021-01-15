Phnom Penh: On the morning of January 15, 2021, the Ministry of Health issued a press release confirming the discovery of 15 more Cambodian workers returning from Thailand who were infected with COVID-19.

Four patients were also treated and released from hospital.

1. A 29-year-old Cambodian man from Thmor Kol District, Battambang Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

2: A 34-year-old Cambodian man from Boeung Reang Commune, Kamrieng District, Battambang Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

3. A 28-year-old Cambodian man from Samrong commune, Samrong district, Takeo province, arrived in Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

4: A 35-year-old Cambodian woman from Ta Sen Commune, Kamrieng District, Battambang Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

5: A 37-year-old Cambodian woman from Boeung Reang Commune, Kamrieng District, Battambang Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

6. A 28-year-old Cambodian woman from Sangkat Prey Pring Khang Tbong, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

7. A 23-year-old Cambodian woman from Samrong commune, Ek Phnom district, Battambang province, arrived from Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

8. A 38-year-old Cambodian woman from Sangkat Kampong Chhnang, Kampong Chhnang City, Kampong Chhnang Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

9. A 31-year-old Cambodian woman from Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

These patients are currently being treated at the Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital.

10: A 34-year-old Cambodian woman from Kea commune, Maung Russey district, Battambang province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 11, 2021.

11: A 27-year-old Cambodian man from Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 12, 2021.

12: A 25-year-old Cambodian woman from Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 12, 2021.

13. A 29-year-old Cambodian man from Boeung Reang commune, Kamrieng district, Battambang province, arrived in Cambodia on January 11, 2021.

14: A 23-year-old Cambodian woman living in Tapoung commune, Thmor Koul commune, Battambang province, arrived in Cambodia on January 12, 2021.

They are currently being treated at Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

15: A 35-year-old Cambodian man from Takeo Province traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 13, 2021. He is currently being treated at Oddar Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

Treated patients were:

1. A 26-year-old Cambodian man from Thmor Kol District, Battambang Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 2, 2021.

2. A 28-year-old Cambodian woman from Sangkat Toul Lvea, Pailin City, Pailin Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on December 28, 2020.

3. A 31-year-old Cambodian woman from Phsar Prom Village, Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province, arrived in Cambodia on December 29, 2020.

4: A 29-year-old Cambodian woman from Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on December 30, 2020.

All four were released from Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital.

There have been a total of 426 cases detected, with 381 treated and 45 active cases in hospitals around the country. There have been no reported deaths from COVID-19 in the country. As of Wednesday, 364,159 tests had been conducted (21,676 per one million population).