Phnom Penh: A murder investigation has opened after the discovery of a Chinese man and woman found dead in the LH RESIDENCE – room A1003, 10th floor located on Street 9, in village 5, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon.

The first victim was named as CAO RUIXIN, a 21-year-old Chinese woman.

At 2:30 pm on January 13, 2021, staff called the Royal Gendarmerie after they found a man and his girlfriend dead in their living room. The police also cooperated with the specialized police force of the Phnom Penh Municipal Forensic Office to inspect the scene.

In this case, the police suspect murder after a robbery by two male suspects. The suspect is believed to have rented a room in the LH RESIDENCE condominium on the 9th floor, and the crime had been planned.

A forensic pathologist confirmed that in the murder case, the male victim was strangled to death by the suspect and dragged into the bathroom. The female victim had a cloth put in her mouth and then the suspect used tape to cover her mouth, nose, and eyes, and nearly suffocated her to death. Fearing the victim would move, the suspect wrapped a rope around her legs to prevent him from walking or jumping, locked the door, and disappeared.

The bodies were taken to Stung Meanchey pagoda, waiting for relatives. Authorities are actively working to catch the killers and bring them to justice. UPDATES TO FOLLOW (FAST)