Battambang Province: On the morning of January 13, 2021, following the advice of Brigadier General Sat Kimsan, Commissioner of Battambang Provincial Police, Brigadier General Danh Eng Bun Chan, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Planning, eight Vietnamese nationals were sent to the General Department of Immigration, Ministry of Interior.

The foreigners had entered Cambodia illegally from Kingdom of Thailand into the Kingdom of Cambodia through the corridor in Kamrieng district, Battambang province. There, they were examined and put in isolation for 14 days. After two weeks they were tested for COVID-19 with negative results, so the authorities sent them to the specialized department to follow the procedure.

*Note, this was reported yesterday, but an American based expat forum ‘news’ posted earlier this evening (without a source) that the group had tested positive for COVID, which is TOTALLY incorrect. F.U.G.

