Phnom Penh: A man, apparently drunk, drove a car into a garbage truck from behind, causing a garbage worker to die and seriously injuring two people. The driver escaped, but two passengers were detained.

The incident happened at 10:30 pm on January 13, 2021 along National Road 2 in Chak Angre Sangkat, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh. Phnom Penh.

Sources from the garbage truck driver said that before the incident, he drove a Cintri garbage truck along National Road No. 2 in the direction from west to east. When they arrived at the scene, they stopped to collect garbage on the street, when suddenly a silver Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BE-6693, which was speeding in the same direction, crashed into the back of his truck, killing one worker and injuring two others. After the incident, the driver of the car escaped.

After the incident, the local police cooperated with the traffic police to lift the vehicle and store it at the Phnom Penh Road Traffic Office, waiting for a solution later. NKD