Phnom Penh: A man who boasted that a police officer working in the Phnom Chum Reay Training Center was sent by Criminal Bureau of the Phnom Penh Military Police to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court at 9 am on January 14, 2021 to take legal action in case of traffic accident, nd using firearms to threaten the other party.

In connection with the above case, Brigadier General Eng Hee, spokesman for the National Gendarmerie, issued a statement on 13 January 2021, saying the person- who claimed to be a military police officer working at the Phnom Chum Reay Training Center and withdrew his gun after a traffic accident in Phsar Thmei 1, Khan Daun Penhon the 10th January 2021- was not a military police officer. The man, named as Sok Na Malido, male, 28 years old, works at a garment factory, and lives on street 88, Sangkat Wat Phnom, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh. He was arrested by the GRK on January 12, 2021.

According to a man who asked not to be named, there was an incident between him and a man in a Prius at 4:30 AM on January 10, 2021. After a collision between a motorcycle and the suspect’s Prius, he pulled out a gun from his waist and shouted at the motorcyclist, “What do you want?”.

The assailant shouted to police that he was a military police officer and the deputy director of the Phnom Chumray Training Center and that intended to drive to his home near the scene.

Although both parties have already settled the matter in cash ($1000 reported yesterday), the perpetrator is still involved in using the name of an official serving in the Phnom Chum Reay Gendarmerie Training Center, and he is not a police officer. By using threats to intimidate innocent people, he can seriously damage the honor and reputation of the state institution.

Therefore, the relevant institutions require the courts to take action against this person in accordance with the law. KOHSANTEPHEAP