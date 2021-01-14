Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a press release on the morning of January 14, 2021, confirming the discovery of 13 new COVID-19 cases; 8 were Cambodian workers returning from Thailand and 5 were passengers flying from abroad.

1. A 22-year-old Cambodian woman living in Sen Sok commune, Kralanh district, Siem Reap province, arrived in Cambodia on January 11, 2021.

2. A 38-year-old Cambodian woman living in Sen Sok commune, Kralanh district, Siem Reap province, arrived in Cambodia on January 11, 2021.

3. A 29-year-old Cambodian woman living in Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, arrived in Cambodia on January 11, 2021.

4: A 22-year-old Cambodian man, living in Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 11, 2021.

5: A 23-year-old Cambodian woman, living in Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, arrived in Cambodia on January 11, 2021.

6. A 23-year-old Cambodian man, residing in Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, arrived in Cambodia on January 11, 2021.

7. A 26-year-old Cambodian woman, living in Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, arrived in Cambodia on January 11, 2021.

They are currently being treated at Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

8- A 36-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in Boeung Reang Commune, Kamrieng District, Battambang Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on December 31, 2020. The results of the second test on January 13 was positive and she is currently being treated at the Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital.

9. A 36-year-old Cambodian woman, living in Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, a passenger from the United States via Singapore to Cambodia on January 12, 2021.

10: A 17-year-old Cambodian woman, living in Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, a passenger from the United States via Singapore to Cambodia on January 12, 2021.

11: A 34-year-old Indonesian man, a passenger from Indonesia via Singapore to Cambodia on January 12, 2021.

12: A 33-year-old Indonesian woman, a passenger from Indonesia via Singapore to Cambodia on January 12, 2022.

The 4 were on the same flight with 48 passengers on board, including them. Forty-four passengers with a negative test results will be screened for 14 days at several hotels in Phnom Penh.

13: A 28-year-old Japanese man from Japan via South Korea to Cambodia on January 12, 2021.

The patients are currently being treated at the National Center for Tuberculosis and Hepatitis Control in Phnom Penh.

There were 57 passengers on the plane, including this man.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old Cambodian man living in Phsar Prom village, Stung Karch commune, Sala Krao district, Pailin province who traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 2, 2021 was treated and r eleased from Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital.

This brings the total of detected cases to 411, with 377 patients treated and 34 patients in hospitals around the country.