Kandal: On January 10, 2021, at 14:20, a son threatened his mother after she refused to give him money to buy drugs. He took a bottle of gasoline to set fire to the victim’s house in Ampil Teuk village, commune, Kampong Phnom, Leuk Dek District, Kandal Province.

Victim, Kea Heng, female, 55 years old, is the mother of the suspect named Rith Sopheap, 31 years old.

On the day of the incident, the suspect, Rith Sopheap, was drunk and used a bottle of gasoline to set fire to the house and some items in the house, but the neighbors helped to put out the fire. After the incident, he escaped. On January 12, 2021, at around 2:00 PM, the suspect returned home and demanded money from his mother to buy drugs. The mother refused and for the second time the house was set on fire,. The suspect’s mother called to complain to the authorities to arrest her son.

