Phnom Penh: On the morning of January 13, 2021, The Ministry of Health issued a press release confirming the discovery of six new cases of COVID-19 detected in Cambodian workers who had just returned from Thailand

1. A 36-year-old Cambodian woman, from Chrey Commune, Maung Russey District, Battambang Province, arrived on January 11, 2021.

2. A 32-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in Doung Village, Boeung Reang Commune, Kamrieng District, Battambang Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 11, 2021.

3. An 18-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in Peam Chor District, Prey Veng Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 10, 2021.

4. A 21-year-old Cambodian woman living in Peam Chor District, Prey Veng Province traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 10, 2021.

5. A 21-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in Doung Village, Boeung Reang Commune, Kamrieng District, Battambang Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 11, 2021.

The patients are currently being treated at Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

6. A 32-year-old Cambodian woman, living in Thibdey commune, Koas Kralor district, Battambang province, arrived from Cambodia on January 11, 2021. She is currently being treated at the Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital.

A total of 398 cases have been discovered in Cambodia, with 376 treated and 22 active cases, with patients currently hospitalized.