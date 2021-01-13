Banteay Meanchey Province: Family members bought beer and playing cards to send to relatives who have been doing 14 day quarantine, which is forbidden, according to instructions from the Ministry of Health on January 12, 2021 in Serei Sophorn.



Dr. Roeun Sothy, Deputy Director of Banteay Meanchey Provincial Health, said on the evening of January 12, that at Kangva Center in Serei Sophorn City, relatives visiting those who have returned from Thailand bought a box of beer and playing cards to send inside, but they were intercepted by officials.

KOHSANTEPHEAP