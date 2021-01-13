Kampong Cham: Drug police across in Kampong Cham and Kandal launched an operation to crack down on drug trafficking cases, arrested a fake 1-star military officer and 11 other suspects.

On January 10, 2021 at 13:30 at Wat Mean in Trapeang Krasaing village, Trapeang Preah commune, Prey Chhor district, Kampong Cham province, police seized 84 packs of drugs (5 big packs), 8 mobile phones and 2 vehicles. After the confession of the suspect, and with the mediation of Mr. Sothea Piseth, Deputy Prosecutor of Kampong Cham Provincial Court, and with the approval of Major General Em Kosal, Commissioner Kampong Cham Provincial Police on the morning of January 12 at 6.00 forces went to Saang district, Kandal province and arrested 4 more suspects

1. Soeun Sophoan, female, 40 years old, from Toul Kraing village, Kraing Yov commune, Saang district, Kandal province.

2. Chhorn Chin, 30 years old, from Phum Toul Kraing, Khum Kraing Yov, Saang District, Kandal Province.

3. Un Ly Hour, 15 years old, a student, in Phum Toul Kraing, Khum Kraing Yov, Saang District, Kandal Province.

4. IA, 17 years old, from Kampong Trea Village, Saang Phnom Commune, Saang District, Kandal Province.

Confiscated evidence included 42 packs suspected to be drugs (06 large packs), 5 mobile phones, 1 car, recycled guns, 1 K54 pistol, radio sets, 2 sets of Royal Cambodian Armed Forces number plates, RCAF uniforms and a large amount of packaging. KPSBN