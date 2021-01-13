Phnom Penh: A man driving too fast in a Prius hit a motorcycle and then crashed into a gas station. He continued to drive forward, but the car was too damaged. The driver got out of the car and escaped.



The accident occurred at about 2.50 am on January 13, 2021, along Street 215 in Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

Sources from the people at the scene said that before the incident, they saw a man driving a Toyota Prius car with license plate number 2BI-90 03, traveling along Route 215 in a south-to-north direction. While speeding to the scene, he crashed into a motorcycle. The owner of the motorcycle was slightly injured and the car continued to crash into the gas station office, causing the glass door to break.

Meanwhile, the car tried to drive away until the corner of Street 146 and Mao Tse Tung, where the driver stopped and left the car and fled on foot.



After the incident, the local police cooperated with the traffic police to lift the car and store it at the Phnom Penh Road Traffic Office, waiting for a solution later. NKD