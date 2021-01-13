Kampong Speu: A traffic accident occurred on National Road No. 4 between km 92-93 in Chamkar Chek village, Treng Trayeung commune, Phnom Sruoch district, Kampong Speu province at dawn on January 12, 2021. EDIT: The Ranger overturned, and a Chinese man at the scene, while injuring five others.

Authorities say a Ford Ranger with Royal Cambodian number plate 02. 2-6829, driven by Heng Rany, male, 25 years old, with 4 passengers: Min Chhom, male, 36 years old, Cham Saroeun, female, aged 38, Chhom Karona, male, 10 years old and Chhom Sovann, male, 35 years old (all from Ong Ream village, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province) was travelling from east to west.

It appears that one of the tires blew out, and the Ford swerved into the opposite direction, colliding head-on with a white Toyota Alphard, license plate Phnom Penh 2BC- 5007, driven by an unidentified Chinese man. The driver died instantly and the five others were injured.

After the incident, all the injured were taken to the hospital. Both vehicles were kept at the Phnom Sruoch District Inspectorate for further processing.