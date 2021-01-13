Phnom Penh: The Information and Quick Reaction Team of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police have clarified the story regarding media outlets that published false information about a traffic accident between a car and a motorcycle at 4.30 am in the morning, January 10, 2020

According to the victim, there was no threat to remove the gun, only that it was visible on the man’s waist. The gun was confiscated and stored at the Phsar Thmei 1 Administrative Police Station after the specialized force of Daun Penh District Police Inspector and Post arrived at the scene.

The case was settled with the consent of both parties, with the car owner agreeing to reimburse the victim $ 1,000 and help pay for hospitalization.

EDIT: Later reports suggest that the GRK have had other ideas:

According to the press release of the spokesperson of the National Gendarmerie on the morning of January 13, 2021, he stated, "I, Brigadier General Eng Hy, the spokesperson of the National Gendarmerie, would like to inform the public that the person who used the firearm and claimed to be a military man at Phsar Thmei in Sangkat Phsar Thmei I, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh on January 10, 2021, named Sok Namalido, was arrested by the Judicial Police of the Phnom Penh Municipal Gendarmerie on January 12, 2021 under the direction and Coordinated by Mr. Plang Sophal, Deputy Prosecutor, Representative of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court."