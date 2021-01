Phnom Penh: On the evening of January 13, 1021, two Chinese nationals; a man and a woman, were found dead in a room on the 10th floor in LH RESIDENCE Condo Building.

This condominium building is located on Street 9 in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

This case is suspected to be a murder-suicide. However, the authorities are at the scene and not yet concluded the investigation. KOHSANTEPHEAP