Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Municipal Court has sentenced a man and a woman to 20 and 25 years in prison on January 12, 2021. They were also issued fines of 40 million and 60 million riels.

The two defendants were convicted on charges of illegally storing, transporting and trafficking drugs.

31-year-old Mai Hwan Tien Thanh was sentenced to 25 years in prison and fined 60 million riel.

31-year-old Vat Thanh Hong was sentenced to imprisonment of 20 years, and a fine of 40 million riel.

The Police Force of the Anti-Drug Department arrested the two Vietnamese suspects in 2019 in connection with a case of drug trafficking of more than 1 kg, which took place at the intersection of Street 304, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang 2, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh. AREY