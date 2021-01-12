The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology announced the weather forecast from 13 to 19 January. High pressure from the north will remain strong from 13-15 January.

As a result, the lowland provinces will experience a minimum temperature of 13-16 degrees Celsius on January 13-14, a maximum temperature of 23-26 degrees Celsius and a rise in temperatures from January 15.

For the provinces along the Dangrek Mountains and the Northeast Plateau, the minimum temperature will be 11-14 degrees Celsius on 13-14 January, the maximum temperature will be 23-26 degrees Celsius. From January 15-19, the minimum temperature will be 16-19 degrees Celsius, and the maximum 27-30 degrees Celsius.

On January 13-14, the minimum temperature in coastal areas will be 22-24 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 29-31 degrees Celsius. At sea there will high winds and strong waves on January 12. From January 15-19, the minimum temperature will be 19-22 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 27-30 degrees Celsius.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has called on the people and especially the military living in the Dangrek Mountains and the Northeast Plateau to continue to pay more attention to health care for the cold weather in the area. RASMEI