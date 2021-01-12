Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health released the daily press statement on January 12, confirming that Cambodia had no new cases of COVID-19 detected in the previous 24 hours. Two patients were treated and discharged from hospital.

The two patients were a 36-year-old and 33-year-old women, returning workers from Thailand living in Battambang and Pailin provinces.

27 workers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus after returning from Thailand, with 11 of them now treated and discharged.

As of the morning of January 12, Cambodia had confirmed 392 cases, treated 376 cases, with 16 active cases in hospital.