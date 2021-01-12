EDIT: Since this story was published an update from Dannie Lynch reads

“I’m sorry to have to say that I got an email from the hospital today telling me that Martin passed away on the 8th of January. Thank you so much for all your support that was of huge comfort to me in trying to get him back.” RIP

A daughter is desperate to get her 72-year-old dad back to London after she discovered he had collapsed on her birthday.

Birkbeck, University of London student Dannie Lynch, 29, was shocked to discover her dad Martin Lynch could have spent up to four days on the floor in his home suffering from pneumonia.

Since being found on December 21 the former NHS drugs counsellor has been hospitalised in Cambodia and was put on a ventilator on January 6.

“I got some strange messages from him. I just thought he was being silly, I did not know it was a cry for help,” explained Dannie

“I just thought he had discovered WhatsApp stickers.”

Dannie added: “He is experiencing paranoid psychosis and is having to be restrained.

“He cannot speak the language of Cambodia and only a few doctors there speak basic English. The hospital facilities are very basic.

“His family live in the UK and we want to get him back home where he belongs, back with the people that love him and into a hospital that can support his needs.”

Due to his condition Martin, who grew up in Brentford, will only be able to travel back to the UK by air ambulance which will cost up to £10,000 on top of his medical bills.

Since the British Embassy cannot cover costs that high, Dannie has started a JustGiving page to help raise the money as well as contacting her MP David Lammy.

So far, more than £2,000 has been raised.

You can donate to the fundraising page here .

