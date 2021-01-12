Phnom Penh: Three large trees out of about 50 on Canadia Park in front of Ang Duong Hospital in Daun Penh district, which were scheduled to be to cut down, were inspected by Mr. Khuong Sreng, the Governor of Phnom Penh. A new decision was made not the fell the tree, but still plant new ones.



This decision was made while Mr. Khuong Sreng, Governor of Phnom Penh, who led relevant officials and district authorities to inspect the actual condition of these three trees this morning, January 12, 2021.



During the inspection of the tree, Mr. Khuong Sreng ordered the Department of Environment, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Public Works and Transport of Phnom Penh to cooperate in taking care of only the heavy and rotten branches, and make efforts to support the trees so they do not fall and cause harm to people.



Mr. Khuong Sreng made it clear that in Phnom Penh, no trees were to be cut down, only new plantings added to make the city

green and environmentally friendly.



Mr. Sam Samuth, Director of the Garden and Plant Unit of the Department of Public Works and Transport of Phnom Penh, said on January 8 that there are about 50 big trees in Canadia Park in front of Preah Ang Duong Hospital. These Phnom Penh authorities, with the approval of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, decided to cut down and plant new trees instead, because these three trees have holes in the inside. NKD