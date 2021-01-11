Phnom Penh: There was a case of a traffic accident, which led to a dispute involving firearms around Central Market. The incident occurred in Sangkat Phsar I, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh, at 4:30 AM on January 10, 2021.

According to a man who asked not to be named, there was an incident between him and a man in a Prius. Afterwards the car driver pulled out a gun from his waist and shouted, “What do you want?” The victim immediately waved his hand and asked not to shoot him, and asked to go to the hospital immediately. The man then showed the gun to the police, who ask him to unload it.

The assailant shouted to the team that he was a military police officer and the deputy director of the Phnom Chumray Training Center and that intended to drive to his home near the scene.

The victim did not file a complaint at the police station, but asked for the perpetrator to pay for his hospital treatment to end the matter.



Mr. Eng Hy, the spokesman of the National Gendarmerie, could not be reached for comment on January 11, 2021. NKD