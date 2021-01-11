Phnom Penh: A man drove a Mazda pick-up at high speed, swerved and crashed into a sewage canal, causing damage to the car, but no injuries. This incident happened at 12 midnight on January 9, 2021 (*maybe a mistake in the source, and means Jan. 11) along National Road 4, Ang Keo Village, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Sen Chey.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man suspected of being drunk was seen driving a BT-50 with license plate Phnom Penh 2BE-6164, along National Road 4 at high speed, before it swerved and crashed into the ditch.

After the incident, local authorities arrived at the scene and found that there was no danger to others and no damage to state property, so allowed the driver to call a crane and repair the vehicle himself. MCPN