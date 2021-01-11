Phnom Pen: The Ministry of Health announced on January 11 that a new case of COVID-19 was detected on a worker returning from Thailand. Three more patients have been treated and left hospital.

The latest confirmed patient is a 28-year-old Cambodian female living in Battambang province, who returned from Thailand on January 8. She is currently receiving treatment at the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Hospital.

Those treated were:

1: A 56-year-old Cambodian woman from Borey Peng Huoth, Street 60m, Phnom Penh, the wife of the Director General of the Prison, who was released from Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

2. A 28-year-old Cambodian woman from Boeung Reang commune, Kamrieng district, Battambang province

3. A 24-year-old Cambodian woman from Boeung Reang commune, Kamrieng district, Battambang province, (both women arrived from Cambodia on December 31, 2020 and were released from Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital.).

392 cases have now been detected, of which 374 were treated and 18 remain hospitalized.