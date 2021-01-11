Phnom Penh: On January 10, 2021, a man who was very old and had a chronic illness was abandoned on the side of the road and then died. People found the man along the street by the train station near the Neak Voan pagoda in Srah Chak commune, Daun Penh district.

Before the above incident, they saw an old man named Choeun, being taken out of a Corolla car at 6 am on January 10, 2021. The car drove away, leaving the old man behind. At noon residents near the scene saw the old man sitting at the entrance of the fire station, almost dying, and some took pity and provided him a mattress and mosquito nets to let him sleep and gave him food.

The man could not answer questions about his home or family, and said he did not know and slept until about 8 pm.

When people brought him more food, they discovered he had diedthen reported to the local police Srah Chak to help search for relatives and find the identity of the victim.

The authorities confirmed that the victim died due to a physical illness. The body was taken by an ambulance from Chaktomuk Referral Hospital to Wat Tuol Sak Lok to wait for relatives to come. AREY