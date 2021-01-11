FEATURED Health Latest 

Malaysian Waiter Dies In Sihanoukville

Sihnanoukville: A Malaysian man died on the stairs of his house due to a suspected heart attack.

Authorities said that on the morning of January 10, 2021, at 5 am, a man fell to his death in front of the stairs of the building rented to him by Phon Sophea, female, 52 years old, in Group 26, Village 3, Sangkat 3.

The victim was named as Leong Kam Sing, a 38-year-old Malaysian Karaoke waiter, who was living in room number 213, on the second floor.

According to the technical, scientific and forensic examination, the man died of a heart attack. The body was taken to Phnom Penh, where it is being kept. KPSBN

