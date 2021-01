Battambang: On January 5, 2021, more than 1,000 chickens died on a chicken farm in Prek Ta Chreng village, Prek Narin commune, Ek Phnom district, Battambang province.

Test results released on January 11, 2021 show that there is the presence of bird flu (H5N1). This is according to the a report by BTV Cambodia on the evening of January 11, 2021.