Phnom Penh A while ago, the GRK News Facebook Police announced a press release stating that the Royal Cambodian Gendarmerie has reviewed widely reported story that a deputy director of the Phnom Chumray Training Center pulled out a gun and threatened a young man.” I, Brigadier General Eng Hy, the spokesperson of the National Gendarmerie, would like to inform the public and the media that the Gendarmerie has inspected the case to the scene according to the procedure”.

The military police officer confirmed that the person who caused the shooting at Phsar Thmei in Sangkat Phsar Thmei I, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh, at around 4:30 am on January 10, 2021, was named Sok Na Malido, male, date of Birth: 17-08-1993 Address: # 12E Zero, Street 88, Sangkat Wat Phnom, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh. Sok Na Malido is not included in the Gendarmerie role, and the #295999 K-59 small arm is not on the Gendarmerie’s management list. The Judicial Police Force of the Royal Gendarmerie is searching for the above person to confirm the truth and follow the law.

Under the leadership of His Excellency General Sao Sokha, Commander of the National Gendarmerie, the position of any staff of the Royal Gendarmerie who commits a military offense must comply with the disciplinary sanctions as stated in the provisions of the General Rules and Statutes for soldiers of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces. In the case of any person who violates the law, they must be sent to court to be punished according to the law, as the slogan set out in the past: “For the nation, must protect the people, must serve the law, must respect, crime must be suppressed “.

