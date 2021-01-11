Phnom Penh: On January 11, 2021, Lt. Gen. Thet, Deputy Commissioner of the National Police and Phnom Penh Municipal Police Commissioner ordered the police force of 14 districts in Phnom Penh to suspend the seizure of motorbikes with loud exhausts after officials were reported to be carrying out such actions beyond the original instructions.

In the voicemail sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, Lt. Gen. Thet stated, “This suspension is waiting to receive a new order from General Dr. Neth Savoeun, the National Police Commissioner General, to avoid prejudice against the people because some of the motorcycles are not modified, they are the original (exhausts) from the factory.”

Lt. Gen. Thet, Deputy General Commissioner of the National Police and Phnom Penh Municipal Police Commissioner, stated that after seeing the order from Samdech Krala Hom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and General Dr. Neth Savoeun to seize the motorcycles deemed loud and disturbing, some officers acted beyond instructions and were in violation of regulations.

Some posts on Facebook showed the activities and pictures of officials to taking motorcycles from people’s homes. NKD