Phnom Penh: On Monday 11 January, 2021, the General Department of Immigration, in cooperation with the Phnom Penh International Airport Gate Police Station, with the participation of representatives of the Chinese Embassy and the police of the People’s Republic of China, deported 16 Chinese nationals.

On this occasion, His Excellency Lt. Gen. Kem Sarin said that the 16 Chinese nationals were involved in the crime of intentionally injuring kidnapping. They were deported in accordance with the laws set by the Ministry of Interior, and prohibited from entry into the country for a period 3 years.

They left on flight number ZH9046 (Phnom Penh-Shenzhen) at 16:30. GDI