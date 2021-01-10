Siem Reap: A suspect snatched a tourist’s bag while she riding a bicycle in the Angkor area and managed to escape, but was captured by the Siem Reap City Police. The crackdown took place on the morning of January 9, 2021 at Svay Prey village, Svay Dangkum commune, Siem Reap city.

Brigadier General Pheng Chendareth of the Siem Reap Provincial Police, said that the suspect, Lach Phirum alias Tin, was a 36-year-old male resident of Trapeang Ses Village, Kork Chak Commune, Siem Reap City, and has been charged with aggravated theft (bag snatching) and illegal use of drugs.

He said that on January 8, 2021, at 12 o’clock in the north of Wat Thmey, along Comay Street in Trapeang Ses Village, Sangkat Kork Chak, Siem Reap City, the suspect rode a motorcycle and grabbed the bag of the victim, MARQUT GENEIEVE, a 71-year-old French woman. The bag contained a silver iPhone 6s plus, $ 100, 80,000 Khmer Riel, ATM cards, driver’s licenses and some equipment. The victim was riding a bicycle from visiting the temples of Angkor, with the bag in the front wheel basket unbound and attached to the bike. After the action, the suspect escaped.

Brigadier General Pheng Chendareth said that after receiving the complaint and questioning witnesses at the scene, police identified the suspect on January 9, 2021 under the direct supervision of Colonel To Da Chamroeun, Inspector of the Siem Reap City Police Inspectorate.Police forces arrested the suspect in Svay Prey village, Svay Dangkum commune, Siem Reap city and brought him in for questioning.

After questioning, the suspect confessed that he had indeed snatched the victim’s bag with the phone and money. The bag was burned by the suspect.

Police tested the suspect for drugs and the result was positive. The suspect was sent to the court by the specialized police force to build a case. KOHSANTEPHEAP