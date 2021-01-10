Phnom Penh: Preliminary reports say there was a murder-suicide case in which a man shot his wife and killed himself at 12:30 am on January 10, 2021 in Kork Khleang commune Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

The cause is not yet clear.

UPDATE:

Police say the shooter was Sek Kim San , 59, a police officer with the rank of colonel in the Military Police. The victim was Saren , 36 years.

According to local sources, a couple and their daughter had been staying in a rented room for several months, and it was observed that the husband was often jealous of his wife .

The source added that the assailant had already had a wife with five dependent children, while the victim was his second wife , living together with a 15- year- old daughter. At the time of the incident, three or four gunshots were heard, shocking the occupants of the next room. They went in to find the couple dead. Later, they immediately reported to the local authorities.

After the incident, local authorities arrived and checked at the scene to see the dead wife kneeling in front of the bathroom. The dead husband was in the room next door . The authorities handed over the body to relatives to take to the traditional ceremony. RASMEI