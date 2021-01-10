Phnom Penh: A man drove a luxury car into a central divider.

The incident happened at 11:20 pm on January 9, 2021 along Street 289 near Toul Kork School in Sangkat Boeung Kak II, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to eyewitnesses, before the incident, they saw a white MG car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BT-1044 driven by a man from east to west. The MG hit the concrete divider, causing severe damage to the front side of the car.

After the accident, the vehicle was measured and stored at the land traffic office to wait for a solution later *does not mention the driver. NKD