Phnom Penh: On the morning of January 10, 2021, the Ministry of Health issued a press release confirming the discovery of 4 new cases of COVID-19 on Cambodian workers returning from Thailand. Six other patients were also released from hospital.

The new cases:

1. A 26-year-old Cambodian woman from Thmor Kol district, Battambang province, who arrived in Cambodia on January 5, 2021.

2: A 21-year-old Cambodian woman from Thmor Kol district, Battambang province, who arrived from Thailand to Cambodia on January 5, 2021.

3. A 29-year-old Cambodian woman from in Nimit Commune, O’Chrov District, Banteay Meanchey Province, arrived in Cambodia on January 5, 2021.

4: A 26-year-old Cambodian woman from Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 5, 2021.

The patients are currently being treated at the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

The treated patients were:

1. A 36-year-old Cambodian woman from Phsar Prom Village, Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province, who traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on December 29, 2020.

2. A 27-year-old Cambodian woman from Phsar Prom village, Stung Karch commune, Sala Krao district, Pailin province, who arrived in Cambodia from Thailand on December 29, 2020.

3. A 24-year-old Cambodian woman living in Stung Karch commune, Sala Krao district, Pailin province, who arrived from Cambodia on December 30, 2020.

4: A 31-year-old Cambodian woman living in Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on December 30, 2020.

5. A 35-year-old Cambodian woman living in Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province, who traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on December 30, 2020.

6. A 28-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province, who arrived from in Cambodia from Thailand on December 30, 2020.

The six women received two negative COVID-19 test results and were released from Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital.

Cambodia has detected 391 cases, of which 371 have been treated and 20 patients are currently hospitalized.