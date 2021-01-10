Pursat Province: A man was seriously injured and another escaped unharmed after a piece of heavy machinery hit a buried unexploded ordnance, which blew up.

The explosion occurred at 3:11 pm on Saturday, January 10, 2021, in O ​​Bek Chan, Ekpheap Village, Thmor Da Commune, Veal Veng District, Pursat Province.

According to the local authority, the excavator was operated by Som Sopha, male, 41 years old, a Cambodian currently living in the village commune where the incident took place- he suffered no serious injuries.

Choy Lin a 39-year-old Cambodian man, living in Sbov Rik village, Leach commune, Phnom Kravanh district, Pursat province, who was near the machine, was seriously injured and sent to Ang Ang Hospital, Pursat Province. NKD