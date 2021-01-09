Phnom Penh: Three large trees on Canadia Park in front of Ang Duong Hospital in Daun Penh district, estimated at being more than 300 years old, are scheduled to be cut down next week. The tree are reportedly rotten inside, and could possibly endanger lives if they were to fall.

Mr. Sam Samuth, Director of the Garden and Plant Unit of the Department of Public Works and Transport of Phnom Penh, said on January 8, that there are about 50 big trees in Canadia Park in front of Ang Duong Hospital, and some are more than 300 years old. The Phnom Penh authorities, with the approval of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, plan to cut down three trees sometime next week. New trees will be planted in their place.

In addition to these three trees, his unit will also cut branches from others to reduce the weight of the trees and reduce risks for citizens. KPT