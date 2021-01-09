Phnom Penh: A press release issued by The Ministry of Health on the morning of January 9, 2021 confirmed the discovery of a new COVID-19 case in a Cambodian worker returning from Thailand.

The ministry also announced the successful treatment of three patients and discharged them from hospital.

The new infection is in a 24-year-old Cambodian man from Mongkul Borei district, Banteay Meanchey province, who arrived from Cambodia on January 4, 2021. He was admitted to Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

The patients treated were:

1. A 26-year-old Cambodian woman from Sangke District, Battambang Province, who traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on December 3, 2020. She was released from Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital.

2: A 26-year-old Cambodian woman from Kamrieng District, Battambang Province, who arrived from Cambodia on December 29, 2020 and was released from Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital. .

3: A 36-year-old Cambodian-American woman living in Takhmao City, Kandal Province, who traveled from the United States via Taiwan to Cambodia on January 1, 2021. She was treated and allowed to leave. From the National Center for Tuberculosis and Hepatitis.

A total of 387 cases of COVID-19 have been detected, of which 364 have been treated and 22 patients remain in hospitals across the country.