CHON BURI: Twenty-one people, 16 of whom were foreigners, were arrested during a raid on a condominium in Pattaya beach city in the early hours of Saturday.

A combined team of Pattaya police, tourist police and health officials jointly raided Espana Condominium & Resort on Jomtien Sai 2 in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district around 1am on Saturday.

They acted on information that illegal gambling was held there, said Pol Maj Gen Thiti Saengsawang, acting chief of Chon Buri police who led the raid.

The team found 21 people were gambling inside rooms No.517 and 518 on the fifth floor of the condominium. The 21 people apprehended were 14 Chinese, five Thais, a Singaporean and a Cambodian. Gambling tables, chips and decks of cards were seized.

An officer involved in the raid said the operation was part of a policy to contain re-emerging Covid-19.

All were held in police custody for legal action. An investigation was being extended to find those involved in running it.

An initial investigation found five of the Chinese overstayed their visas and the Cambodian had entered the country illegally. They were asked to take health tests for coronavirus infections.

Police were extending the investigation to find those involved in holding it. BANGKOK POST

Back in August 2020, a Cambodian woman died in a shooting incident at an illegal Bangkok casino.