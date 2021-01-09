Phnom Penh: Lt. Gen. Chhay Kim Khoeun says that Phnom Penh Police Force have cooperated with all relevant law enforcement forces to seek the arrest of suspected killer in the northeastern provinces of Cambodia. On the evening of January 8, 2021, the authorities were still searching, while the perpetrator fled into the forest, and the authorities are looking for other ways to work on this.

On December 30, 2020 at 12:05 pm, there was a murder case stemming from a traffic accident in front of Sanghor Tien Guesthouse on Russian Federation Blvd. in Kbal Damrey 2 Village, Sangkat Ka Kap 2, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

A source from the National Police said that the victim, Reth Sineth, a 41-year-old man, lived at 169, Street 169, Village 4, Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh, a Deputy Chief of Police Office of Phnom Penh Municipal Police, was shot four times. After the incident, the suspect drove away from the scene.

Police searched for the suspect, and on the morning of the same day, found the suspect’s car without license plates dumped in Svay Udom village, Sangkat Ponsaing, Khan Prek Pnov. A suspect who was an accomplice of the assailant escaped to Battambang province and was arrested, then sent to the police office Phnom Penh Serious Crimes for questioning.

After questioning the suspect, Ke Chanmean, he admitted that his group was involved in the shooting, but he was the driver of the car. They escaped, and the shooter An Naren, alias Rin Phan, 38 years old, called another friend and used a motorbike to take them across the Prey Kdam bridge to the guesthouse, where they hid for 2 nights.

Then they broke up and he (Ke Chanmean) hid in a pagoda in Prek Pnov. On January 2, 2021, he continued his journey to Battambang province, staying in a rented room around Wat Toul Ta Ek, Battambang province until he was arrested.

The assailant who shot and killed the deputy director of the Phnom Penh Municipal Bureau of Minor Offenses fled to Mondulkiri province with his wife, brother-in-law and a child. The suspect tried to drive his car to break through a police barricade in Koh Nhek district on the night of January 4 to escape.

An Naren, alias Rin Phan, was identified as a former military officer who had been involved in a fatal armed robbery and had been released from prison for 2 years.

In the case of the shooting death of the deputy director of the Phnom Penh Municipal Minor Criminal Police Office in Po Sen Chey district, Mr. O. Lt. Gen. Thet, Deputy Commissioner of the National Police and Phnom Penh Municipal Police Commissioner, also told the family at the ceremony of late Lt. Col. Reth Sineth, alias Nhok, that the murderer to be brought to justice.

On January 7, 2021, the driver of the car was sent to court, charged with conspiracy to commit murder and drug trafficking. AREY