Phnom Penh: A fire broke out at 4 pm on January 9, 2021, at Cool Palace BBQ restaurant on the corner of Street 146 and Street 261 in Sangkat Toek Laak II, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

Cool Palace BBQ Soup Shop was completely engulfed in flames, and Phnom Penh Municipal Police Fire and Rescue Office intervened to put out the fire,. Fortunately the blaze did not spread to people’s homes or cause injury.

According to the police, the owner of the location is Nuon Sokunthea, a 53-year-old man who lives at the scene and runs a soup and barbecue shop.

Prior to the incident, black smoke billowed from the roof, and the flames erupted. Residents reported to local authorities, who contacted the fire brigade. The fire was spread quickly, as the shop was mostly decorated with plastic parts in the roof and tables, chairs and sofas, causing a rapid, uncontrollable fire which destroyed the building.

Six fire trucks attended the scene and prevented the fire from reaching other properties. AREY