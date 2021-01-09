Sihanoukville: At 2:50 AM on January 9, 2021, there was a traffic accident between a car and a trucks along National Road 4, km 115-116, Stung Chral Village, O’Bak Rotes Commune Kampong Seila, Preah Sihanouk Province.

1 / FREIGHTLINER white container truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3F-0194, driver Leang Phally, male, 30 years old, from Kraing Sbov village, Kraing Sbov commune, Chhuk district, Kampot province (slightly injured).

2 / White Hino car with license plate Phnom Penh 3A-1307, the driver is Kang Nget, male, 60 years old, residing in Kirivont village, Trapeang Kraloeng commune, Phnom Sruoch district, Kampong Speu province.

3 / White HUMMER car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BS-0015, driver: Tang Kuoy, male, 30 years old, Chinese (severely injured). Two unidentified Chinese passengers, a female and a male were severely injured.

After the incident, five victims were sent to the hospital for treatment and vehicles taken to be stored at the police station in Kampong Seila district waiting to deal with the legal procedures. POST NEWS