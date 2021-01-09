FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Belgian Injured After Crashing PCX

Kandal: According to police, on Friday, January 10, at 11:00 AM, a Belgian man was injured in a traffic accident in Prek Hoor village, Prek Hoor commune, Takhmao city, Kandal province.


A red HONDA PCX motorcycle with license plate number 1AE-9328 ridden by Bart Jacobs, a 54-year-old Belgian man living in Takhmao city, Kandal province, crashed. No other vehicles were reported to have been involved.

The injured man was taken to the Royal Hospital in Phnom Penh by an ambulance from the Malis Maternity Hospital.

