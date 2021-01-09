Phnom Penh: After Samdech Krala Hom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Ministry of Interior, issued a new order, in just a few hours ago, the police force of Daun Penh District Police Inspectorate deployed a mixed force on the main and small streets of the capital to apprehend big motorbikes equipped with noisy exhausts that affect the environment and public order.

65 machines were taken and forces educated the owners and fined them according to the procedure.

On the morning of January 8, 2021, on the occasion of chairing an inter-ministerial meeting to revise the policy of safe villages and communes, Samdech Krala Hom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, issued a new order to the police in Phnom Penh that they must cooperate with the Ministry of Public Works and Transport to identify large motorcycles that cause noise and disturb people. KBN

Last month there was a similar crackdown in the capital, and there have been several in recent years in the provinces, with some, slightly extreme measures- such as crushing– offending materials