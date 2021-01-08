Phnom Penh: At around midnight on Friday, January 8, 2021, a man was riding a motorbike when a Prius car hit him, causing the cars and motorcycle, as well as people to crash into water in Anlong Kong Thmey village, Sangkat Prey Sar, Khan Dangkor.

After the incident, the car driver crawled out in a drunken state and was detained by local people.

According to the inspection at the scene, motorcycles and cars were driving in the same direction along the road 50 meters from north to south. As the car came from behind at high speed and hit the victim’s motorbike, sending both into the water.

Residents helped pull the motorcyclist out of the canal. The seriously injured man was put in an ambulance and to the hospital, but h told a doctor to help find his wife and then he lost consciousness. People and the authorities have searched for his wife, however, did not find and it is not clear whether she was riding on the motorcycle or the injured man was delirious. AREY