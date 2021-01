Prey Nup District: A truck crashed into a concrete divider along National Road 4 in Veal Renh market town in front of Prey Nup District Hall, causing damage at around 1 am on January 8, 2021.

According to the authorities, the truck was probably driving at high speed, but fortunately no one was injured. On the morning of January 8, the authorities arranged for a crane to take the truck which will be stored for further settlement. Huy Bunleng