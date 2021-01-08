Phnom Penh: The University of Health Sciences found that three suspects have falsified “doctor’s degrees “, which are now being investigated by the authorities.

According to the letter of Prof. Dr. Thea Kruy, Chairman of the National Medical Council to the President of Kampong Speu Provincial Medical Council on December 31, 2020, released in the media on January 7, 2021,suspicions about the “doctor ‘s degree” of Say Sovann, Mak Sokchea and Kha Veng Huot, had been raised.

The National Medical Council requested for verification University of Health Sciences on November 3, 2020. The University of Health Sciences issued a certificate stating that the medical degrees of these three were not issued by the University of Health Sciences, so therefore were forgeries.

At the same time, Prof. Dr. Thea Kruy, Chairman of the National Medical Council, requested the President of Kampong Speu Provincial Medical Council to take the following measures:

1- Revoke the diplomas of Say Sovann, Mak Sokchea and Kha Veng Huot.

2- Write a letter to Kampong Speu Provincial Health Department to take legal action as stated in the Criminal Code on forgery.

3. Inform the Board of Nurses and other Health Professions Committee if necessary.

4- After all the measures have been taken, Mr. President, please prepare a report back to the national level for the National Medical Council to publish on the website and Facebook Page of the National Medical Council. CPC