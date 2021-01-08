Crime FEATURED Latest 

Kampong Thom Pair Caught With 2.75kg Of ‘Chinese Tea’

Kampong Thom: Kampong Thom Provincial Court has decided to detain two suspects in a drug distribution case after the provincial military arrested them in Kampong Thom village, Sangkat Kampong Rotes, Stung Sen City, on January 5.

Police confiscated 59 packets of what is thought to be methamphetamine, equivalent to 2.75 kg, packing machines and packaging. The two suspects, who have not been named, were referred to the court by the provincial military police for further questioning, and the investigating judge issued a temporary detention order. RASMEI

