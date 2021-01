Poipet City: According to a preliminary report from the news agency in Poipet city, a Chinese man stabbed another Chinese man to death on the 11th floor of a casino.

The suspect was arrested by police and sent to the Poipet City Police Inspectorate for further questioning on January 7, 2021 at 1:40 pm. No more details are known, and updates will be follow.