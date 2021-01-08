Phnom Penh: A Chinese man, driving too fast, collided with another car. Instead of stopping the car drove away at high speed and crashed again.

The accident happened at 2:45 AM on January 8, 2021, along Northbridge Road in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

Sources from the people at the scene said that before the incident, they saw a Chinese man driving a silver Honda CRV with license plate Phnom Penh 2AD-0027 traveling along Northbridge Road from the north. When he arrived at the scene, he hit the Toyota Prius, and then continued to drive, swerved and a pole in a central divider, causing the car to turn upside down. The driver fled the scene and the Prius didn’t hang around.

After the incident, the local police came down to contact the traffic police and took the CRV to the road traffic office, waiting for a solution later. NKD