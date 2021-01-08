Battambang Province: A teenage boy who was riding a motorbike fell backwards after he hit a piece of wood that fell from the vehicle in front of him. Unfortunately, another car traveling in the same direction came from behind, crushing the youth, causing a tragic loss of life. The incident occurred at 6:15 am on January 8, on National Road 5 at Ta Sey village, Ta Men commune, Thmor Koul district, Battambang province.

Both the other vehicles involved escaped the scene.

Thmor Koul District Inspector Phang Sopheap said that the victim, 15-year-old Chhon Richart, lived in Chroy Sdao commune. He said that according to witnesses, the victim was hit by a car of unknown brand after his motorcyclehit a tree stump that fell from another car driving in front. However, the two cars involved increased their speed and drove away.

According to officials, all those involved were traveling in the same direction from north to south along National Road No. 5. KOHSANTEPHEAP